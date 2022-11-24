Deslauriers was credited with an assist and delivered a team-high seven hits during Wednesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the host Capitals.

Deslauriers, a fourth-line forward, entered Wednesday pointless in 11 games. The 31-year-old grinder earned time with third-line center Patrick Brown, who scored at 14:33 of the second period to give the Flyers a 2-1 lead Wednesday. Deslauriers has one goal on 15 shots in 20 outings this season.