Deslauriers snagged an assist during Thursday's win over the Panthers.
It was Deslauriers' first point wearing the black and orange. He's suited up seven times this season, posting 17 PIM and 25 hits. Deslauriers won't provide much offense throughout the campaign, but he will continue to rack up PIM and hits to provide some value in leagues that count those categories.
