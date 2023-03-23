Deslauriers isn't in the lineup Thursday versus Minnesota because of an upper-body injury, according to Adam Kimelman of NHL.com.

Deslauriers has five goals and 11 points in 70 games while averaging 10:14 of ice time this season. He will be re-evaluated Friday, so there might be an update on his status then. If he's available for Saturday's contest, Deslauriers will likely serve on the fourth line.