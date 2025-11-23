Deslauriers has not recorded a point in his first 10 appearances this season after being held scoreless in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Devils.

Deslauriers has been in a fourth-line role for half of the Flyers' 20 games so far, but he's battling with Nikita Grebenkin for playing time. So far, Deslauriers has four shots on net, a minus-2 rating, 35 hits and 10 PIM. He's a bit of an old-school enforcer who has fallen short of the 10-point mark in each of the last two years. Even his elite physicality isn't much of a help in fantasy when he's not guaranteed a place in the lineup.