Deslauriers provided the Flyers' only offense in Monday's 2-1 loss to the Islanders, scoring his third goal of the season.
The veteran grinder didn't find the scoresheet at all in the last 10 games before the All-Star break, but he was able to spoil Semyon Varlamov's shutout bid midway through the second period by tipping home a Tony DeAngelo point shot. Deslauriers has only eight points in 52 contests on the season, but his 204 hits and 89 PIM offer some fantasy value in the right format.
