Deslauriers was in the lineup for a fourth straight game in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Kraken.

He's played in seven of 10 games since returning from an upper-body injury. The Flyers traded away forwards Andrei Kuzmenko and Scott Laughton at Friday's deadline, opening up more playing time in the bottom six for Deslauriers, though he's unlikely to do much with it. For the season, Deslauriers has just one assist over 14 games while adding 32 hits, 15 PIM and nine shots on net in a fourth-line role.