Deslauriers tallied a goal, put five shots on net and dished out three hits in Sunday's 4-3 overtime loss to Ottawa.

Deslauriers has been a rare goalscorer before the past few weeks and now has two goals in his last six games. He tallied Sunday's opener for Philadelphia and saw his largest amount of ice time since March 25 at Toronto. Overall, Deslauriers has three points and 75 hits in 29 games this season. He has been active in the hit column recently with 35 hits in his last 10 games. While it is best to fade Deslauriers in fantasy, his recent scoring prowess is a welcomed sight for Flyers' fans.