Deslauriers (undisclosed) won't play Thursday versus the Panthers, Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Deslauriers hasn't been in the lineup often this season, so it may not be clear when he's ready to return if he doesn't get into game action. His next chance to play is Saturday in Boston.
