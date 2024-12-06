Deslauriers (upper body) was placed on injured reserve retroactive to Nov. 9 on Friday.
Deslauriers has missed the last 11 games after he was injured Nov. 9 in Florida. The 33-year-old has one assist and 15 hits in seven games this season. Consider him day-to-day at this time.
