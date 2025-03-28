Deslauriers scored a goal and blocked two shots in Thursday's 6-4 win over the Canadiens.

This was Deslauriers' first goal and point in 14 contests in March, and it snapped a 19-game point drought overall. The winger missed roughly two months due to an upper-body injury in that stretch, and he hasn't always been a lock for the lineup since returning. The Flyers are short on healthy bodies and also don't have any more regular recalls available after using their allotted four following the trade deadline. Deslauriers has two points, 15 shots on net, 60 hits and 15 PIM over 24 outings this season.