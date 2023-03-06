Deslaurier collected a shorthanded goal in the Flyers' 3-1 win over Detroit on Sunday.

Deslaurier found the back of the net early in the second period to tie the game at 1-1. He has five goals and 11 points in 63 contests this season. Deslaurier entered Sunday's action averaging just 10:23 of ice time in 2022-23 and logged only 6:59 against the Red Wings. The 32-year-old's limited role will likely continue to prevent him from making frequent offensive contributions, but he does stand out in terms of PIM and hits with 99 and 239 respectively this season.