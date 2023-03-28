Deslauriers (upper body) will be in action versus the Canadiens on Tuesday, Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Deslauriersis currently stuck in a seven-game pointless streak dating back to March 5 versus the Red Wings. During his slump, the 32-year-old winger put just one shot on net. Given his offensive limitations, Deslauriers shouldn't be expected to offer much in the way of fantasy value moving forward.