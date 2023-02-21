Deslauriers tallied a goal on two shots in Monday's 4-3 win over Calgary.

Deslauriers extended Philadelphia's lead to 2-0 in the second period, deflecting a net-front feed from Cam York past Jacob Markstrom after starting an odd-man rush. The goal was Deslauriers first point in five contests. He's up to four goals and five assists through 58 games. The 31-year-old winger has added a physical presence to the Flyers' bottom-six, logging 224 hits (ranked third in the league) and 99 penalty minutes.