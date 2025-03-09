Deslauriers was in the lineup for a fourth straight game in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Kraken.

He has appeared in seven of 10 games since returning from an upper-body injury. The Flyers traded away forwards Andrei Kuzmenko and Scott Laughton at Friday's deadline, opening up more playing time in the bottom six for Deslauriers. Still, the spot could go to Garnet Hathaway (upper body) once he is ready to return. For the season, Deslauriers has just one assist, 32 hits, 15 PIM and nine shots on net through 14 appearances in a fourth-line role.