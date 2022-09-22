Deslauriers (undisclosed) will participate in an intrasquad scrimmage Friday, Bill Meltzer of NHL.com reports.

Deslauriers had 13 points in 81 regular-season games between the Ducks and the Wild last year, while also adding 263 hits and 113 PIM. The 31-year-old forward is expected to be a fourth-line fixture for the Flyers in 2022-23, though his fantasy value is limited to deep formats that reward his heavy playing style.