Deslauriers (undisclosed) signed a four-year, $7 million contract with the Flyers on Wednesday

Deslauriers drew into 81 games split between the Ducks and the Wild last season, picking up 13 points over that span. The 31-year-old winger will continue to rack up tons of hits and serve as an effective penalty-killer, but don't expect him to produce enough offense to warrant fantasy consideration in 2022-23.