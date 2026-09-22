Grebenkin (upper body) has resumed skating at Flyers' training camp in a regular practice jersey, per Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Grebenkin was seen participating in Philadelphia's training camp for the first time since re-aggravating his upper body injury from the end of the 2025-26 season. The 23-year-old winger's return to action is encouraging for the Flyers, who frequently had him in the lineup prior to his injury. With his clearance, Grebenkin could make his preseason debut as early as Thursday against the Bruins.