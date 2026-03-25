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Grebenkin (upper body) isn't expected to play Thursday versus Chicago, per Jackie Spiegel of The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Grebenkin also missed Tuesday's game against Columbus. He's seeing a doctor to be evaluated, so the Flyers might provide more information later. He has four goals, 14 points, 48 PIM and 86 hits in 55 appearances in 2025-26. Grebenkin is likely to resume serving in a bottom-six capacity once he's healthy.

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