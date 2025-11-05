Flyers' Nikita Grebenkin: Gets first NHL goal
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Grebenkin scored a goal in Tuesday's 5-4 shootout win over the Canadiens.
Grebenkin tied the game 4-4 in the third when he cut to the middle and scored with a low wrister from the top of the shop. It was his first career NHL goal. It came in his 16th game. Grebenkin is averaging 9:32 in the bottom six. It was a nice night, but his fantasy value remains limited .
