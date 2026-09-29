Grebenkin (undisclosed) did not practice Tuesday and was deemed day-to-day, per Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Head coach Rick Tocchet mentioned that Grebenkin, as well as Denver Barkey, are both on a day-to-day timeline. While Barkey was placed on injured reserve Monday, Grebenkin's exclusion from that list could give him the chance to suit up for Opening Night. The 23-year-old winger had a solid rookie campaign, where he posted four goals, 14 points, 32 shots on net and 86 hits across 55 regular-season outings. If he's good to go for the Flyers' Opening Night contest Wednesday, he'll probably serve in the team's bottom six.