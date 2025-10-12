Grebenkin registered an assist in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Hurricanes.

Grebenkin was scratched for the season opener before replacing Nicolas Deslauriers on the fourth line for the second game of the year. The 22-year-old Grebenkin had a strong preseason, but he doesn't have a clear path onto a scoring line yet. He'll need to make the most of his opportunities early on to stick in the lineup in the long run.