Flyers' Nikita Grebenkin: Not close to return
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Grebenkin (upper body) isn't close to returning to the lineup, Jonathan Bailey of The Hockey News reported Thursday.
Grebenkin hasn't played since March 21, but the Flyers hope he will be an option for the playoffs should the team secure a spot. He has accounted for four goals, 14 points, 32 shots on net, 17 blocked shots and 86 hits across 55 appearances this season.
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