Grebenkin posted an assist and five hits in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Sabres.

Grebenkin has a chance to take on a middle-six role since Tyson Foerster (upper body) will be out for at least two months. The first audition on the third line went well, as Grebenkin helped out on a Bobby Brink tally in the first period, which stood as the game-winner. Grebenkin is four points, seven shots on net, 34 hits, 19 PIM and a minus-4 rating over 17 appearances. Fantasy managers can wait to see if he proves himself more offense before making a move.