Grebenkin scored a goal on five shots in Thursday's 6-3 loss to the Bruins.

Grebenkin tallied late in the second period. The 22-year-old got a chance to play on the top line at even strength and took advantage of the opportunity. He had gone nine games without a point and was scratched twice in the span. Grebenkin has four goals, 11 points, 26 shots on net, 62 hits and 40 PIM over 39 appearances. It'll likely take time for him to develop a consistent scoring touch.