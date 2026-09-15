Grebenkin (upper body) re-aggravated his injury and could miss the start of Flyers' training camp, per Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Grebenkin appears to have some lingering effects from the upper-body injury that kept him sidelined during the final stretch of Philadelphia's regular season and postseason run. Across 55 regular-season games, the 23-year-old winger contributed in a checking-line role, posting 4 goals, 14 points, 32 shots on net and 86 hits. If Grebenkin is set to miss the start of Flyers' training camp, he'll likely have to re-earn an everyday role amidst the team's forward depth. His main competition for playing time will be Denver Barkey and Alex Bump.