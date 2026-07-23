Flyers' Nikita Grebenkin: Slated to be ready for camp

Grebenkin (upper body) is expected to be fine for the start of training camp, per Charlie O'Connor of PHLY Sports on Thursday.

Grebenkin didn't end up needing surgery to address his upper-body issue. He missed the final 13 games of the 2025-26 regular season and Philadelphia's entire playoff run due to the injury. The 23-year-old isn't a guarantee to be a mainstay in the Flyers' lineup in 2026-27, but he will compete for a bottom-six spot after recording four goals, 14 points, 46 PIM and 86 hits across 55 regular-season appearances last campaign.