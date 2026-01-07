Grebenkin produced a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Ducks.

The 22-year-old winger helped set up a Cam York tally in the second period that proved to be the game-winner, before firing home an empty-netter late in the third. Grebenkin has only two career multi-point performances in 36 NHL games, but they've both come in his last six contests, a stretch in which he's delivered two goals and six points. The hot streak is earning him a more prominent role as well, and he skated on the second power-play unit Tuesday while Matvei Michkov (foot) got the night off.