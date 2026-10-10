Grebenkin (back) underwent successful surgery and is expected to miss at least four months.

Grebenkin's upper-body injury has been revealed to be an issue with his back, which he has successfully had repaired. The 23-year-old winger is expected to miss the majority of the 2026-27 campaign, but his current timeline for return, barring any setbacks, projects him back sometime after the All-Star break in mid-February. When he does return, Grebenkin will look to build off a positive rookie campaign, where he compiled four goals, 14 points, 32 shots on net, 86 hits and 17 blocked shots across 55 regular-season outings in 2025-26.