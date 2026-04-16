Grebenkin (upper body) is not expected to be ready for the start of the postseason, Bill Meltzer of the Flyers' official site reports Thursday.

According to head coach Rick Tocchet, Grebenkin will need to get some practice time in before he can return to the lineup, and he hasn't been able to do much in the way of skating. While the team didn't put an official timeline on the 22-year-old winger's potential return, he should probably be expected to miss at least the first few games of the series