Cates scored two goals -- one on the power play -- and added an assist in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Penguins.

Cates also had six shots in what was the best performance of the 23-year-old forward's career to date. He helped Morgan Frost open the scoring in the first, then deflected a Keith Yandle shot past Louis Domingue for what turned out to be the game-winner in the second, and Cates proceeded to add an insurance tally on the power play in the third. Cates has five goals and four assists through 13 games since joining the Flyers after wrapping up his college career at the University of Minnesota-Duluth.