Cates scored a goal in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Blue Jackets.

Cates has picked up the pace lately, earning all three of his points (one goal, two assists) over the last four games. That's helped him solidify his place in the middle six, though he continues to see little power-play time. Cates has added 12 shots on net, 11 hits, seven blocked shots and a minus-2 rating over 14 appearances. He'll have a little fantasy value in deeper formats if he can get back to the pace that saw him produce 47 points in 82 regular-season outings last year.