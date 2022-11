Cates scored a goal and drew an assist during a 5-1 victory over the Blues on Tuesday.

Cates, who scored his first goal in nine games Tuesday, produced his first multi-point effort this season. The 23-year-old left winger scored a key goal with three seconds left in the second period, tapping in Travis Sanheim's centering pass. Cates added two shots and a plus-2 rating against the Blues.