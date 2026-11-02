Cates scored a goal, dished an assist, added two PIM, blocked two shots and went plus-2 in Sunday's 6-3 win over the Mammoth.

Cates has put it together over the last couple of weeks, earning all five of his points this season across his last six outings. This was his first multi-point effort of the campaign. The third-line center has added 14 shots on net, 15 hits, nine blocked shots, six PIM and a minus-1 rating through 16 appearances. If his offense levels off at an acceptable pace, he'll be a useful depth forward in fantasy, though his lack of power-play time is a concern.