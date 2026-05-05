Head coach Rick Tocchet said Tuesday that Cates (lower body) is day-to-day, according to Flyers Rinkside Reporter Kendall Skalicky.

Per Mike Sielski of the Philadelphia Inquirer, Cates was seen after Monday's Game 2 overtime loss holding a walking boot that would have fit his right foot. Tocchet also relayed that he has yet to speak to the team's head athletic trainer about Cates' health, but they will communicate at some point Tuesday. Game 3 is set for Thursday in Philadelphia.