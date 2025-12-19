Cates scored a goal on two shots in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Sabres.

Cates tied the game at 1-1 with a goal just 58 seconds after Jack Quinn opened the scoring for the Sabres. Over nine games in December, Cates has four points, 17 shots on net, nine hits and eight blocked shots. He's been a reliable middle-six forward for the Flyers once again, earning eight goals, 17 points, 62 shots, 32 hits, 28 blocks and a plus-12 rating over 33 outings this season. He does just enough to be on the fringe of fantasy rosters in standard formats and offers well-rounded production for managers in deeper leagues.