Cates tallied a goal, placed three shots on net and dished out two hits in Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Oilers.

Feeding off the momentum generated by Cole Knuble's goal midway through the second period, Cates struck the back of the net five minutes later to cut the Flyers' deficit to just one score. The 27-year-old winger now has three goals, six points, 24 shots on net, 23 hits and 16 blocked shots over 23 appearances this season. Cates has been tasked with doing a lot of the work that doesn't show up on the box score from the team's third-line center role. His play-style is more suited for deep fantasy leagues that value category coverage.