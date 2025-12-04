Cates scored a goal on five shots, added an assist, went plus-2 and blocked four shots in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Sabres.

Cates snapped a five-game point drought with the effort. He's gotten on the scoresheet in just two of his last 12 games, but he has two goals and three assists in that span. The 26-year-old forward continues to fill a steady middle-six role with time on the second power-play unit. He's up to six goals, 15 points, 50 shots on net, 24 hits, 24 blocked shots and a plus-10 rating across 26 outings this season. At that pace, Cates is on track to exceed the 40-point mark for the first time in his career.