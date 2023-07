Cates signed a two-year, $5.25 million contract with Philadelphia on Monday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Cates and the Flyers were able to come to terms on a new agreement prior to salary arbitration, so a hearing won't be necessary. The 24-year-old forward produced 13 goals and 38 points over 82 games during his rookie campaign in 2022-23. Cates also registered 107 shots on net and 86 hits.