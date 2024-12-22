Cates scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over the Blue Jackets.

Cates tied the game at 2-2 at 8:48 of the third period. The teams exchanged a few more goals after that, and Cates was on the ice to feed Owen Tippett for the game-winner 3:30 into overtime. With four goals and two assists over his last six contests, Cates is in the midst of one of the best stretches of his career. The 25-year-old is up to five tallies, six helpers, 30 shots on net and a plus-7 rating over 30 appearances this season. While his recent play is encouraging, his history doesn't indicate an ability to sustain this level of production, especially when he remains in a third-line role.