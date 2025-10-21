Cates scored a goal on three shots in Monday's 5-2 win over the Kraken.

This was Cates' second goal in as many games and his third tally of the season. The 26-year-old forward has five points through six outings while filling a steady middle-six role. He's also been a regular on the power play, which should help him find more consistent offense. Cates has added 14 shots on net, five blocked shots, four hits and a plus-2 rating. His all-around profile isn't the best for fantasy, but he's worth a look as a streaming option.