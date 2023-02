Cates scored a goal in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Oilers.

Cates opened the scoring on a wraparound midway through the first period. The tally was Cates' first since Jan. 28, though he's picked up three helpers over his last four contests. The 24-year-old forward continues to hold down a top-six role. He's produced nine goals, 17 assists, 70 shots on net, 74 hits, 49 blocked shots and a plus-6 rating through 59 outings this season.