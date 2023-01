Cates scored a goal on three shots in the Flyers' 3-2 overtime loss to the Wild on Thursday.

Cates tipped a shot by Rasmus Ristolainen that squeaked past Marc-Andre Fleury to open the scoring in Thursday's contest. Cates seems to be heating up offensively as this goal gives him three points in his last four games. On the season, the American forward has seven goals and 20 points in 50 games.