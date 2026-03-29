Cates scored a power-play goal on three shots in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Red Wings.

Cates continues to find the net well with five goals and two assists over his last six games. This was his first power-play production since he had a helper with the man advantage March 2 versus the Maple Leafs. The 27-year-old forward is up to 17 goals, 41 points, nine power-play points, 113 shots on net, 42 PIM and a plus-20 rating, all of which are career highs, over 72 appearances.