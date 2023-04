Cates netted a goal in the Flyers' 5-4 overtime win over Chicago on Thursday.

Cates' marker came on the power play and put Philadelphia up 4-2 early in the second period. That goal allowed him to finish the season with 13 tallies and 38 points in 82 contests. Cates closed out the campaign on a three-game scoring streak, providing a goal and three points in that span.