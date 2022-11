Cates scored a goal and registered an assist in a 5-4 overtime loss to Columbus on Tuesday.

Cates has three goals and six points in 16 games this season. He's averaging over 17:00 of ice time, including about 2:00 on the power play. As long as he keeps getting that big of a role, the 23-year-old forward should see his point-per-game pace increase as the season continues.