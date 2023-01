Cates earned a pair of assists and went plus-2 in Monday's 4-1 win over the Ducks.

Cates helped out on goals by Joel Farabee and Travis Konecny in the contest. This was Cates' second straight multi-point effort, and his fifth such game this season. The 23-year-old has earned a top-six role under head coach John Tortorella. Cates has produced four goals, 12 helpers, 42 shots on net, 59 hits, 32 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating while earning time in all situations.