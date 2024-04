Cates scored an unassisted goal in Monday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Islanders.

That goal snaps a 14-game goal drought for Cates, who has just four goals and 14 points through 53 games this season. He has seen limited ice time recently, averaging 13:12 of ice time per game in March. He also hadn't registered more than a single shot in any of the nine games before Monday. Add in his career-low 6.3 shooting percentage, and there simply isn't much upside in Cates' game right now.