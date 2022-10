Cates converted on a timely goal Tuesday, lifting the Flyers to a 3-2 victory over the Lightning.

Cates, who has appeared in just 19 NHL games, connected on his second game-winning goal Tuesday. The 2017 fifth-round draft choice scored at 12:44 of the third period, capping the Flyers' comeback from a 2-0, first-period deficit. Cates compiled five goals among nine points in 16 games with the Flyers last season. His first game-winning goal came against the Penguins on April 21.