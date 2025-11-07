Cates scored a goal in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Predators.

Cates has a goal and four helpers over his last six games. While he's been steady on offense from a middle-six role -- getting on the scoresheet in 10 of 14 contests -- Cates has yet to produce a multi-point performance this year. He's at four goals, six helpers, 29 shots on net, 11 hits, 10 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating while seeing ice time in all situations. If that kind of usage continues, the 26-year-old is a virtual lock to top his career-high 38-point effort from 2022-23.