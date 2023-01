Cates tallied a goal on three shots in Monday's 3-0 win over the Sabres.

Cates cleaned up a rebound off a Travis Konecny shot to extend Philadelphia's lead to 3-0 in the third period. The 23-year-old Cates has two goals and three assists in his last five games. He may be worth a look while playing alongside Konecny and Joel Farabee in the Flyers' top six. Cates is up to five goals and 12 assists through 41 games this season.